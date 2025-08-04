Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $293,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000.

NYSEARCA XMVM opened at $55.01 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $62.50. The company has a market capitalization of $258.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.46.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

