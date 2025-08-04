Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,415 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,415 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UJUL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 201,342.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. City Center Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period.
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.9%
BATS UJUL opened at $36.93 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $37.19. The company has a market cap of $137.73 million, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.80.
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Company Profile
The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.
