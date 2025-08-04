Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,782 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 18,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 134,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Down 0.8%

QQQJ opened at $33.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.61 million, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.75.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.0878 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

