Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 625 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 102,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSCH opened at $38.01 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $49.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average of $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

