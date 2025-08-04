Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $807,000 Position in Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan (NYSEARCA:QCJA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan (NYSEARCA:QCJA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.79% of Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan during the first quarter valued at $200,000.
Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan Stock Performance
Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan stock opened at $20.73 on Monday. Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $21.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50.
Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan Profile
The FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF – January (QCJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. QCJA was launched on Jan 17, 2025 and is issued by First Trust.
