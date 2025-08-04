Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,715 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 5,710.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 53,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 52,711 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BNTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $112.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.58.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $107.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 1.23. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $76.53 and a 1 year high of $131.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.02 and a current ratio of 10.18.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

