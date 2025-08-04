Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,111 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $797,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,755,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Down 4.1%

IYT stock opened at $66.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $673.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.25. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $54.02 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.73.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

