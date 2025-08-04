ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 3.27% of ePlus worth $53,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 68,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 26,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 89,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.
ePlus Price Performance
PLUS stock opened at $62.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $106.98. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average of $67.62.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th.
ePlus Company Profile
ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.
