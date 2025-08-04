Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CRAI FY2025 Earnings

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charles River Associates in a report issued on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $7.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.80. The consensus estimate for Charles River Associates’ current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles River Associates’ Q2 2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

Get Charles River Associates alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Charles River Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Charles River Associates from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Charles River Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $170.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91. Charles River Associates has a 12 month low of $133.54 and a 12 month high of $214.01.

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $186.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.34 million. Charles River Associates had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 7.93%.

Charles River Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Charles River Associates’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Insider Activity at Charles River Associates

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,750 shares of Charles River Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.46, for a total transaction of $329,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,497.58. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of Charles River Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.62, for a total value of $1,429,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 141,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,981,307.90. This represents a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRAI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Associates

(Get Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.