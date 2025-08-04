Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PRDO FY2025 Earnings

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Perdoceo Education in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 1st. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.49. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perdoceo Education’s current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Perdoceo Education’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Perdoceo Education Trading Up 3.2%

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $29.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.27. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $209.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth about $47,129,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth about $18,758,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 49.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,964,000 after acquiring an additional 513,599 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth about $11,022,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 48.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,670,000 after acquiring an additional 425,893 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Julia A. Leeman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $160,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $951,741.39. This trade represents a 14.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 71,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $2,262,314.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 75,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,809. The trade was a 48.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,474 shares of company stock valued at $4,157,836. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

