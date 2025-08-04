Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TNYA Q1 Earnings

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tenaya Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TNYA. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8%

TNYA stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $109.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.01.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

