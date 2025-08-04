Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for UTHR FY2026 Earnings

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $31.44 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $29.26. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $24.48 per share.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $400.00 price objective on United Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.69.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR stock opened at $294.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $266.98 and a 1-year high of $417.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.88.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $798.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.85 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $3,345,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,185,469.91. The trade was a 23.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $879,225.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,384 shares in the company, valued at $5,613,606.40. This trade represents a 13.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,681 shares of company stock valued at $21,318,359 in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,471,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,170,000 after acquiring an additional 393,777 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $101,354,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $83,533,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 198.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 350,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,635,000 after buying an additional 232,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 29,415.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 221,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,422,000 after buying an additional 221,202 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.