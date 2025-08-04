European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Downgraded to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on European Wax Center from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on European Wax Center from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EWCZ

European Wax Center Stock Down 9.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $4.22 on Friday. European Wax Center has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $232.99 million, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. European Wax Center had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $51.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that European Wax Center will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of European Wax Center

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWCZ. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in European Wax Center by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,321,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 667,723 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,717,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 509,991 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 643,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 309,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,834,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About European Wax Center

(Get Free Report)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.