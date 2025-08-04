European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Downgraded to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on European Wax Center from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on European Wax Center from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.
European Wax Center Stock Down 9.8%
European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. European Wax Center had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $51.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that European Wax Center will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of European Wax Center
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWCZ. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in European Wax Center by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,321,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 667,723 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,717,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 509,991 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 643,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 309,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,834,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About European Wax Center
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
