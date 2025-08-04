EverCommerce (EVCM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter. EverCommerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $142.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect EverCommerce to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $9.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. EverCommerce has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $12.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.44 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $263,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 2,270,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,910,176.16. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 23,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $260,319.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,464,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,045,135.44. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,944 shares of company stock worth $2,486,783. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVCM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

