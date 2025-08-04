Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 105.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTI opened at $32.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.58. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $207.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.63 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on UTI shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

In related news, COO Todd A. Hitchcock sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $917,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 80,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,180.56. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George W. Brochick sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,309.44. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

