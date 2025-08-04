Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 9.3% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 246.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 7.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $255,241.98. Following the sale, the vice president owned 316,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,355,430.20. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:FHI opened at $49.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.29. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $424.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on FHI shares. Wall Street Zen cut Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen cut Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

