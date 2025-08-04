Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 357,135 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Costamare were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costamare during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Costamare by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Costamare by 525.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Costamare during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Costamare during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 58.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Costamare Stock Up 1.8%
Shares of CMRE opened at $10.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.28. Costamare Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66.
Costamare Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Costamare’s payout ratio is presently 19.49%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Costamare in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
