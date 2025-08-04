Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 463 Shares of Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.26% of Vicor worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 5,813 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $366,219.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,671. The trade was a 82.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VICR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.

Vicor Stock Performance

NASDAQ VICR opened at $43.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average is $48.29. Vicor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $141.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.43 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 15.44%. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

