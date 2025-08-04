Ferroglobe (GSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Ferroglobe to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $307.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.00 million. On average, analysts expect Ferroglobe to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

GSM opened at $3.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.66. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.92 million, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85.

Ferroglobe Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferroglobe

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is -18.18%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ferroglobe stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,611 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Ferroglobe worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

