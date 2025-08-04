FibroGen (FGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect FibroGen to post earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($4.75). The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, analysts expect FibroGen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FibroGen Price Performance

FGEN opened at $6.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.74. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FibroGen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Schoeneck acquired 23,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $119,484.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,106.62. The trade was a 146.39% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Articles

