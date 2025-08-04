Financial Comparison: Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) versus QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Asure Software has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuinStreet has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Asure Software and QuinStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asure Software -12.49% 4.20% 1.77% QuinStreet -0.06% 1.08% 0.61%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asure Software 0 0 6 0 3.00 QuinStreet 0 1 4 0 2.80

Asure Software currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.26%. QuinStreet has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.46%. Given QuinStreet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than Asure Software.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Asure Software and QuinStreet”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asure Software $119.79 million 1.90 -$11.77 million ($0.53) -15.79 QuinStreet $1.03 billion 0.89 -$31.33 million ($0.01) -1,625.00

Asure Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QuinStreet. QuinStreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Asure Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.6% of Asure Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of QuinStreet shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Asure Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of QuinStreet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Asure Software beats QuinStreet on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution that simplifies payroll and automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; and Tax Management Solutions, that provides payroll tax processing software and service solutions, as well as bulk filing and processing support of employee retention tax credits, for the payroll service industry, mid-market, and corporate employers. It also provides HR compliance and services, including HR support, which provides an on-demand HR resource library, phone, and email support for various HR issues and compliance, and policy updates; Strategic HR, which provides in-depth support for strategic HR decision making; and Total HR, which provides a complete HR outsourcing solution, for handling HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance. In addition, the company offers Time and Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft; and AsureMarketplace that automates interactions between its HCM systems with third-party providers. Asure Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers. It serves financial and home services industries. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

