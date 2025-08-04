Financial Stocks To Watch Now – August 1st

Coinbase Global, Robinhood Markets, UnitedHealth Group, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, and Circle Internet Group are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies in the financial sector—such as banks, insurance providers, brokerages, and asset managers—that generate revenue by lending money, underwriting policies and securities, and offering investment services. Their profitability and share prices tend to be sensitive to interest-rate fluctuations, credit conditions, economic cycles, and regulatory changes. Investors often include financial stocks in their portfolios to tap into dividend income and potential growth driven by lending and capital-market activity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

NASDAQ:COIN traded down $56.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $321.31. 17,620,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,458,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17, a PEG ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $326.60 and a 200 day moving average of $259.23.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,179,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,657,586. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.49. The company has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $113.44.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH stock traded down $8.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.22. 15,544,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,825,160. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $240.30 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $298.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.35. The stock has a market cap of $218.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.20. 111,120,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,491,344. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.45. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $57.95.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of NYSE:CRCL traded down $7.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,020,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,831,658. Circle Internet Group has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $298.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion and a PE ratio of -13,930.77.

