Financial Survey: Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) vs. BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) and Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.1% of BRT Apartments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of BRT Apartments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadstone Net Lease has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Broadstone Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. BRT Apartments pays out -208.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Broadstone Net Lease pays out 223.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Broadstone Net Lease has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Broadstone Net Lease is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BRT Apartments and Broadstone Net Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRT Apartments 0 1 1 0 2.50 Broadstone Net Lease 1 2 4 1 2.63

BRT Apartments currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.13%. Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus target price of $18.57, suggesting a potential upside of 14.36%. Given BRT Apartments’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BRT Apartments is more favorable than Broadstone Net Lease.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BRT Apartments and Broadstone Net Lease”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRT Apartments $95.63 million 2.86 -$9.79 million ($0.48) -30.15 Broadstone Net Lease $431.80 million 7.11 $162.44 million $0.52 31.23

Broadstone Net Lease has higher revenue and earnings than BRT Apartments. BRT Apartments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadstone Net Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BRT Apartments and Broadstone Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRT Apartments -9.31% -4.34% -1.27% Broadstone Net Lease 22.37% 3.19% 1.88%

Summary

Broadstone Net Lease beats BRT Apartments on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

About Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties. The Corporation is the sole managing member of the OP. The membership units not owned by the Corporation are referred to as OP Units or non-controlling interests. As the Corporation conducts substantially all of its operations through the OP, it is structured as what is referred to as an umbrella partnership real estate investment trust (UPREIT). The Corporation’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BNL.

