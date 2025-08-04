Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on Finward Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Finward Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FNWD stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.46. Finward Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $119.16 million, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.27.

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.26. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Finward Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finward Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Finward Bancorp by 11.2% during the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 395,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,515,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Finward Bancorp by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 344,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Finward Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Finward Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $442,000. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

