First Colombia Gold (OTCMKTS:FCGD) and NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Financial Contrast

First Colombia Gold (OTCMKTS:FCGD – Get Free Report) and NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares First Colombia Gold and NexGen Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Colombia Gold N/A N/A N/A NexGen Energy N/A -9.62% -6.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.4% of NexGen Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of First Colombia Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of NexGen Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Colombia Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00 NexGen Energy 0 0 4 2 3.33

Valuation and Earnings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Colombia Gold and NexGen Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

This table compares First Colombia Gold and NexGen Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Colombia Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NexGen Energy N/A N/A -$56.60 million ($0.16) -40.50

Risk and Volatility

First Colombia Gold has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexGen Energy has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NexGen Energy beats First Colombia Gold on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Colombia Gold

First Colombia Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Energy and Mining divisions. It holds interests in 96 oil wells with a gross acreage of 4,302 acres in the counties of Cumberland, Monroe, Overton, and Clinton. The company is also involved in the precious minerals exploration business. It owns 2 unpatented mining claims in the Skip Silver prospect covering an area of approximately 40 acres in central Montana. The company was formerly known as Amazon Goldsands Ltd. and changed its name to First Colombia Gold Corp. in November 2010. First Colombia Gold Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

