First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Price Target Lowered to $5.50 at Piper Sandler

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FFWM. Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.00 target price on shares of First Foundation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

FFWM stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $395.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

