First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives $55.91 Average Target Price from Analysts

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.91.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $58.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.04.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $180.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,276,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,401,000 after buying an additional 1,903,164 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $90,489,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 381.2% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,070,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,708,000 after buying an additional 1,639,952 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,038,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,260,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,987,000 after buying an additional 1,389,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

