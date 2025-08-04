First Solar (FSLR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR):

8/2/2025 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/1/2025 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $203.00 to $222.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/1/2025 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $194.00 to $203.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2025 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2025 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $208.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2025 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $185.00 to $201.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2025 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $186.00 to $203.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/15/2025 – First Solar was given a new $194.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2025 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $275.00 to $278.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2025 – First Solar had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/1/2025 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $188.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/11/2025 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $192.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $157.00.

FSLR stock opened at $183.97 on Monday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $116.56 and a one year high of $262.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 9,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total value of $1,481,812.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,136.85. This represents a 54.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $466,877.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,689.49. The trade was a 20.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,976 shares of company stock worth $2,515,172 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in First Solar by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 194,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $34,197,000 after acquiring an additional 17,389 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 151,328 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after purchasing an additional 19,694 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 511 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

