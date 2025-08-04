First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Position Boosted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 2.03% of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFTY. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 4,518.2% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 232.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 125,333.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:NFTY opened at $56.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average of $56.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.24 million, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $51.57 and a 52 week high of $65.90.

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

