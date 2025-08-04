First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect First Watch Restaurant Group to post earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $304.94 million for the quarter. First Watch Restaurant Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $282.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.98 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Watch Restaurant Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Down 2.9%

First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $16.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.91. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $22.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on First Watch Restaurant Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder International L.P. Advent sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $66,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,689,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,939,824.80. This trade represents a 23.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.