First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) and Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Critical Comparison

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) and Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.3% of First Western Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of First Western Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

Risk and Volatility

First Western Financial has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Western Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for First Western Financial and Equitable Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

First Western Financial presently has a consensus target price of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.43%. Given First Western Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Western Financial is more favorable than Equitable Financial.

Profitability

This table compares First Western Financial and Equitable Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Western Financial 6.50% 4.58% 0.40% Equitable Financial 9.82% 10.12% 0.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Western Financial and Equitable Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Western Financial $180.33 million 1.14 $8.47 million $1.19 17.71 Equitable Financial $31.33 million 1.02 $2.71 million N/A N/A

First Western Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Equitable Financial.

Summary

First Western Financial beats Equitable Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Western Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Western Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services. The Mortgage segment engages in soliciting, originating, and selling mortgage loans into the secondary market. It serves entrepreneurs, professionals, high net worth individuals or families, and business and philanthropic organizations. First Western Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Equitable Financial

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes. It also provides home, home equity, auto, personal, real estate and construction, operating lines of credit, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as equipment financing. In addition, the company offers foreign currency and exchanges; financial planning; wealth management; investment advisory; and retirement services. It operates through branches located in Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.