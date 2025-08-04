FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Raised to $45.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $44.00 target price on FirstEnergy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Guggenheim raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

Shares of FE opened at $43.19 on Friday. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average of $40.67.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.76%.

In other news, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $503,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680.51. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $516,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 99,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,514.57. This represents a 10.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,340,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,083 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,962,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $767,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,779 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 133,614.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,310,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,864 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,169,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,918,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,040 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

