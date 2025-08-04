Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Five9 from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Five9 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $24.28 on Friday. Five9 has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average is $29.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 269.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Five9 had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $283.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Five9 will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Bryan M. Lee sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $50,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,515.04. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $154,833.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 385,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,915,712.36. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,866 shares of company stock worth $913,042. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 20,775 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,558,000 after acquiring an additional 105,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

