FlexShopper (FPAY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $35.77 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPAY opened at $1.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.39. FlexShopper has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of FlexShopper in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

