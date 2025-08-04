Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Barclays

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FBIN. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 target price on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

NYSE FBIN opened at $55.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.85. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 113.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,128,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,079,000 after buying an additional 3,257,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 9.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,855,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,598,000 after purchasing an additional 409,466 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 24.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,861,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,975,000 after purchasing an additional 555,036 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 22.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,351,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,130,000 after purchasing an additional 426,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 12.8% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,291,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,528,000 after purchasing an additional 260,218 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

