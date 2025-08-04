Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FBIN. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

FBIN stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average of $57.85. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $90.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

Institutional Trading of Fortune Brands Innovations

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,128,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,855,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,598,000 after purchasing an additional 409,466 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,861,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,975,000 after purchasing an additional 555,036 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,351,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,130,000 after buying an additional 426,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,291,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,528,000 after buying an additional 260,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

