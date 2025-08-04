Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Bought by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,692 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $12,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Fox Factory by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 113.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $29.31 on Monday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.28.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $355.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.71 million. Fox Factory had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

