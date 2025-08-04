FOX (FOX) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect FOX to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. FOX had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. On average, analysts expect FOX to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $50.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.65. FOX has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $310,459.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,316.51. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 23.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in FOX by 4.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 95.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in FOX by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 65.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

