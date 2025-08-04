Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.13.

FNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $186.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

NYSE:FNV opened at $161.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.11. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $112.70 and a 52 week high of $179.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.39%. The company had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,207,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,923,400,000 after purchasing an additional 207,232 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,948,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $934,106,000 after purchasing an additional 711,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,845,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,233,891,000 after purchasing an additional 45,924 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,300,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,959,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $582,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

