FS KKR Capital (FSK) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect FS KKR Capital to post earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.22 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 31.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FS KKR Capital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 32,258 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 139.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 15,596 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

