FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV) Stake Trimmed by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.26% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $531,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,712,000.

Shares of DNOV opened at $44.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day moving average is $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $324.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.39. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

