FY2025 EPS Estimates for Autoliv Increased by Zacks Research

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Autoliv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $9.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.03. The consensus estimate for Autoliv’s current full-year earnings is $9.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Autoliv’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Autoliv from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Autoliv from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $110.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.37 and a 200 day moving average of $99.71. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $75.49 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The auto parts company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 418.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,483,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $219,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,515 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,146,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,270,000 after purchasing an additional 641,895 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Autoliv by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,397,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,307,000 after purchasing an additional 499,411 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $36,761,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Autoliv by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,382,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,433,000 after purchasing an additional 351,876 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $168,437.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,394,041.76. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

Autoliv declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 4th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 31.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

