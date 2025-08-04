FY2025 EPS Estimates for Biogen Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $15.93 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $15.45. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.83 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2026 earnings at $16.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Biogen from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Biogen from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Biogen from $219.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.63.

Shares of BIIB opened at $131.95 on Monday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $213.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.84 and a 200-day moving average of $131.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.54. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,550. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Biogen by 9,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

