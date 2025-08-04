FY2025 EPS Estimates for Confluent Decreased by DA Davidson

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Confluent in a report issued on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now expects that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.63). DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Confluent’s current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Confluent’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $282.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.32 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 27.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CFLT. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.54.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $17.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Confluent has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $25.35.

In related news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $456,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,036.54. This trade represents a 49.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 27,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $604,909.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 673,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,706,718.19. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 486,669 shares of company stock valued at $11,439,593 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 676.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 638,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,844,000 after buying an additional 556,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,339,000 after buying an additional 84,163 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

