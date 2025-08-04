FY2025 EPS Estimates for Globavend Lowered by Analyst

Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GVH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Globavend in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 30th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.00. Litchfield Hills Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Globavend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Globavend Price Performance

GVH opened at $5.14 on Monday. Globavend has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $364.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.12.

Globavend Company Profile

Globavend Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border logistics services and air freight forwarding services in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's services include parcel consolidation, air freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and delivery.

