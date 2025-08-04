FY2025 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:FQVLF Decreased by Analyst

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 30th. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FQVLF. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 4.2%

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $16.10 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

