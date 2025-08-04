FY2026 EPS Estimates for EMCOR Group Raised by DA Davidson

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of EMCOR Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $27.88 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $26.54. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EMCOR Group’s current full-year earnings is $20.74 per share.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.25 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EME. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $503.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.33.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $625.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $527.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.27. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $319.49 and a fifty-two week high of $667.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EME. BankPlus Trust Department increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 200.0% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Groupe la Francaise boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

