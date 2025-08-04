FY2026 EPS Estimates for EMCOR Group Raised by DA Davidson

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of EMCOR Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $27.88 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $26.54. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EMCOR Group’s current full-year earnings is $20.74 per share.
EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.25 EPS.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EMCOR Group
EMCOR Group Stock Performance
EMCOR Group stock opened at $625.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $527.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.27. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $319.49 and a fifty-two week high of $667.64.
EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.15%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EME. BankPlus Trust Department increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 200.0% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Groupe la Francaise boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.
About EMCOR Group
EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EMCOR Group
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Why Teradyne’s 19% Rally Is Just Getting Started
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Buy the Dip on 3 Overlooked Names With Major Potential
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.