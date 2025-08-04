GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GATX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GATX during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in GATX by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in GATX by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in GATX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GATX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of GATX from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Insider Activity at GATX

In other GATX news, SVP Kevin Hillesland sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $335,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,599.54. The trade was a 22.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $278,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,262.56. This trade represents a 34.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,700 shares of company stock worth $3,544,096. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

GATX Stock Down 2.4%

GATX stock opened at $149.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. GATX Corporation has a 12 month low of $127.69 and a 12 month high of $168.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.64.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $430.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.52 million. GATX had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.92%.

GATX Company Profile

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.