GCL Global (NASDAQ:GCL) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

GCL Global (NASDAQ:GCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

GCL Global Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of GCL opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08. GCL Global has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $9.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GCL Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GCL Global stock. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in GCL Global Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. GCL Global makes up about 0.1% of ATW Spac Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. 36.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCL Global Company Profile

GCL Global Holdings Ltd. unites people through immersive games and entertainment experiences, enabling creators to deliver engaging content and fun gameplay experiences to gaming communities worldwide with a strategic focus on the rapidly expanding Asian gaming market.

Drawing on a deep understanding of gaming trends and market dynamics, GCL Group leverages its diverse portfolio of digital and physical content to bridge cultures and audiences by introducing Asian-developed IP to a global audience across consoles, PCs, and streaming platforms.

