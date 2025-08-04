General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives $59.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th.

General Mills Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of -0.01. General Mills has a 12-month low of $48.59 and a 12-month high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.5% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.6% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 52,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 24,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

